Will provide 1L houses to eligible families soon: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 14

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today met Union Urban and Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi and held detailed discussions on various key issues of the state.

No politics over Natural disaster Yamuna waters entering Delhi was a natural disaster. It is unethical to indulge in politics at such a critical time when people are suffering. ML Khattar, cm

Later interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said soon the state government would provide about one lakh houses to eligible families in the state. He said during the meeting, he had informed the Union Minister that some of the targets set under housing projects had been achieved by the state.

The CM said the Union Cabinet had approved the Gurugram Metro project and he had expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for the same. Khattar said discussions had also been held regarding starting work on both the RRTS projects from Sarai Kale Khan to Panipat and Sarai Kale Khan to Shahzadpur.

Revealing details about these projects, the Chief Minister said the state government had given a suggestion that if Delhi did not agree on these projects, the line from Sarai Kale Khan to Shahzadpur should be started from Aero City. Similarly, the discussion was also held regarding Rs 3,000 crore which Delhi had to give for the Panipat line.

Responding to a question regarding Yamuna water coming to Delhi, the Chief Minister said that it was a natural disaster and it was unethical to do politics at such a time. Khattar further said there was one lakh cusecs of water in the Yamuna on the first day, but on the very next day, it suddenly increased to 3.70 lakh cusecs.

#Hardeep Puri #Manohar Lal Khattar