Woman falls from bus, succumbs to injuries

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 30

A woman fell off a private bus in front of the Civil Hospital here today, sustaining a serious head injury. She was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Head hit the ground When the woman was getting off the bus in front of the Civil Hospital, the bus accelerated, causing her to fall on the road. Her head hit the ground, resulting in a severe injury.

An eyewitness said the accident occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver. According to information, Guddi Devi, a resident of Chautala village, along with another woman, boarded a bus from Chautala village to the Sirsa bus stand. From there, they boarded a private bus to go to the Civil Hospital. When Guddi Devi got off the bus in front of the Civil Hospital, the bus suddenly accelerated, causing her to fall on the road with her head hitting the ground.

Meanwhile, the bus driver fled from the spot, leaving behind the bus. Upon receiving information about the incident, the JJ Colony Chowki police reached the spot. The police informed the deceased’s relatives about the incident. The police said the body had been kept at the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. After the arrival of the relatives, their statements would be recorded, and further action would be taken.

