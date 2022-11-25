Youth dies in Romania, kin want agent held

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 24

Seeking the arrest of a travel agent, in connection with the death of Gurvinder Singh whose body was recovered from a field in Romania, the family of the deceased on Wednesday held a demonstration near the residence of state Home Minister Anil Vij here on Wednesday. They also blocked the traffic on the national highway for some time.

Gurvinder Singh (in 20s), a resident of Shahabad, had left for Italy in July. A case was registered against three travel agents — Prince, Balkar Singh and Bittu — at the Shahabad police station. Gurvinder’s body reached Shahabad on Wednesday and later the family members reached Ambala with the body to mark their resentment.

Sanjeev Kumar, deceased’s brother, said, “The accused had assured that they would send Gurvinder aboard and help him in getting him settled. They sought Rs 15 lakh to send Gurvinder to Italy and arrange a job there. On July 11, Gurvinder left for Italy via Turkey and Serbia. On July 13, they reached Serbia and informed that they will be taken through an illegal route from Serbia to Romania. On July 21, he informed us that they were hiding in a field in a border area and they were not being provided food and then there was no contact with him after July 22.”

“The accused told us that Gurvinder has been arrested by the police there and now there will be no contact with him for the next two or three months However, later we came to know that Gurvinder was found dead in a field in Romania. The accused kept misguiding us. A case was registered but the police are not arresting one of the accused,” he added.

After Gurvinder’s kin blocked the highway, the police had to use mild force to disperse them. They lifted their blockade after Vij gave an assurance that appropriate action would be taken. Vij directed the Kurukshetra SP to take action against the accused agent. The minister also pulled up the protesters for blocking the highway.

Ambala Cantonment DSP Ram Kumar said, “Some people tried to take the body to the residence of the minister. Mild force was used to control the situation.”