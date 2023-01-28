 Study reveals traffic pollution affects brain function : The Tribune India

Study reveals traffic pollution affects brain function

The findings show that just two hours of exposure to diesel exhaust causes a decrease in brain's functional connectivity

Study reveals traffic pollution affects brain function

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



ANI

Victoria (Canada), January 28

Average levels of traffic pollution can harm human brain function in a matter of hours, according to a new study undertaken by scientists at the University of British Columbia and the University of Victoria.

The peer-reviewed findings, published in the journal Environmental Health, show that just two hours of exposure to diesel exhaust causes a decrease in the brain's functional connectivity -- a measure of how the study provides the first evidence in humans, from a controlled experiment, of altered brain network connectivity induced by air pollution.

"For many decades, scientists thought the brain may be protected from the harmful effects of air pollution," said senior study author Dr. Chris Carlsten, professor and head of respiratory medicine and the Canada Research Chair in occupational and environmental lung disease at UBC. "This study, which is the first of its kind in the world, provides fresh evidence supporting a connection between air pollution and cognition." For the study, the researchers briefly exposed 25 healthy adults to diesel exhaust and filtered air at different times in a laboratory setting. Brain activity was measured before and after each exposure using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

The researchers analysed changes in the brain's default mode network (DMN), a set of inter-connected brain regions that play an important role in memory and internal thought. The fMRI revealed that participants had decreased functional connectivity in widespread regions of the DMN after exposure to diesel exhaust, compared to filtered air.

"We know that altered functional connectivity in the DMN has been associated with reduced cognitive performance and symptoms of depression, so it's concerning to see traffic pollution interrupting these same networks," said Dr. Jodie Gawryluk, a psychology professor at the University of Victoria and the study's first author. "While more research is needed to fully understand the functional impacts of these changes, it's possible that they may impair people's thinking or ability to work." Taking steps to protect yourself

Notably, the changes in the brain were temporary and participants' connectivity returned to normal after the exposure. Dr. Carlsten speculated that the effects could be long lasting where exposure is continuous. He said that people should be mindful of the air they're breathing and take appropriate steps to minimize their exposure to potentially harmful air pollutants like car exhaust.

"People may want to think twice the next time they're stuck in traffic with the windows rolled down," said Dr. Carlsten. "It's important to ensure that your car's air filter is in good working order, and if you're walking or biking down a busy street, consider diverting to a less busy route." While the current study only looked at the cognitive impacts of traffic-derived pollution, Dr. Carlsten said that other products of combustion are likely a concern.

"Air pollution is now recognized as the largest environmental threat to human health and we are increasingly seeing the impacts across all major organ systems," says Dr. Carlsten. "I expect we would see similar impacts on the brain from exposure to other air pollutants, like forest fire smoke. With the increasing incidence of neurocognitive disorders, it's an important consideration for public health officials and policymakers."

The study was conducted at UBC's Air Pollution Exposure Laboratory, located at Vancouver General Hospital, which is equipped with a state-of-the-art exposure booth that can mimic what it is like to breathe a variety of air pollutants. In this study, which was carefully designed and approved for safety, the researchers used freshly-generated exhaust that was diluted and aged to reflect real-world conditions.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

For Hindenburg Research, Adani Group is a 'man-made disaster' in the making

2
Nation

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

3
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh may replace Koshyari as Maharashtra Governor

4
Trending

‘He walks with me until I disappear’: Guy shares video of his father dropping him off on railway station, netizens create emotional stir

5
Nation

Hindenburg report on Adani Group leads to bloodbath on D-Street

6
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

7
World

Pakistani currency depreciates to record low

8
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

9
Nation

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

10
Nation

Bank unions defer 2-day nationwide strike on January 30, 31

Don't Miss

View All
What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Top News

2 IAF fighter jets crash in MP’s Morena

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

The Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft had taken off from th...

Pakistan opposes India’s notice to alter Indus Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...

Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora

Day after being suspended for 'security lapse', Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K's Awantipora

The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...

Union minister Pratima Bhowmik, CM Manik Saha, deputy CM in first BJP list of 48 candidates for Tripura poll

Union minister Pratima Bhowmik, CM Manik Saha, deputy CM in first BJP list of 48 candidates for Tripura poll

6 sitting MLAs lose tickets, Minister Ramprasad Pal’s ticket...

2 doctors among 5 killed in fire at private nursing home in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

Doctor couple among 5 killed in fire at private nursing home in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

The deceased include the medical establishment's owner Dr Vi...


Cities

View All

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Amritsar girl critical after cop's son shoots at her

Smart Road in Amritsar jumps 28-month deadline

Punjab registered record rise in GST revenue, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Education Department targets 15% rise in enrolment in govt schools this year

2 hurt by Chinese string

2 hurt by Chinese string in Bathinda

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

40 Chandigarh articles up for sale in biggest heritage auction

Doorstep delivery of Sampark services soon, says Chandigarh Adviser

Will claim Himachal's share in Chandigarh's assets: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

5,000 EWS flats to come up in Mohali

BBC documentary screening: DU forms 7-member panel to probe Jan 27 ruckus outside Arts Faculty

BBC documentary screening: DU forms 7-member panel to probe Jan 27 ruckus outside Arts Faculty

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Absorb ad hoc teachers as regular faculty, Sisodia writes to Delhi varsity

Delhi youth held for stalking 14-year-old

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s widow may contest Jalandhar bypoll, hints Congress

At Nawanshahr event, Bhullar highlights govt's achievements

67 feted in Kapurthala

Kataruchak unfurls Tricolour at Hoshiarpur

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

District gets 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Villagers see a ray of hope in mohalla clinics

Kup Kalan clinic earns praise from patients

Commercial building comes up in LIT colony

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

AAP councillors give celebrations a miss

14 held for flying kites using Chinese string