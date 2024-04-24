1,642 polling stations, 13.28 lakh voters in Kangra

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 23

Kangra District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa today inspected polling booths in Khundian, Barikalan and Lagdu of Jwalamukhi and various polling booths in the Baroh area of Nagrota Bagwan. He directed the booth-level officers to provide facilities at the polling booths for the convenience of elderly, women and disabled voters. He instructed the officials to pay special attention to ramps, accessible toilets, drinking water and proper lighting.

In this regard, officials of the Education Department and Panchayati Raj Department were asked to report the necessary arrangements made as per the guidelines of the Election Commission for the establishment of polling booths.

The Deputy Commissioner said 1,642 polling booths have been established in 15 Assembly constituencies of Kangra district, in which 33 model polling booths would be established so that people could be motivated to vote as much as possible. Two model polling stations each would be established in each constituency and three each in Jwalamukhi, Dehra and Jaswan Pragpur. He said 29 polling booths in different areas of Kangra district would be operated by women, along with this, eight polling stations would be operated by the disabled and the Dari booth of Dharamsala would be operated by young officials.

He informed the total number of voters in the district was 13,28,768, including 6,79,472 male voters. The number of new voters in the age group of 18-19 was 10,441, while the number of disabled voters was 9,938. The number of voters above the age of 80 was 37,505.

He said the nodal officers have also been deployed to conduct the Lok Sabha polls in a fair and peaceful manner.

