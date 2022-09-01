104 new Covid cases in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 31

As many as 104 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 310,983. However, there was no death due to the virus. The number of active cases declined to 898.

The highest number of 26 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 23 in Hamirpur, 22 in Shimla, seven each in Solan and Mandi, five each in Bilaspur and Kinnaur, three in Kullu, two each in Chamba and Sirmaur and one each in Una and Lahaul and Spiti.

