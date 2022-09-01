104 new Covid cases in Himachal

Shimla, August 31
As many as 104 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 310,983. However, there was no death due to the virus. The number of active cases declined to 898.
The highest number of 26 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 23 in Hamirpur, 22 in Shimla, seven each in Solan and Mandi, five each in Bilaspur and Kinnaur, three in Kullu, two each in Chamba and Sirmaur and one each in Una and Lahaul and Spiti.
#Bilaspur #chamba #Hamirpur #Kangra #Kinnaur #Kullu #Shimla #Sirmaur #solan
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...