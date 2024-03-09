Mandi: 150 runners register for Snow Marathon

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 8

Marathoners and runners from India and abroad have started gathering at Manali to participate in the third edition of Snow Marathon at Sissu, (Lahaul) on March 10.

This event has the reputation of being the only snow marathon in Asia and at a venue highest in the world at around 10,000 feet above sea level. Likewise, every year, this edition is being organised by Reach India in association with the district administration. Key sponsor Himachal Tourism is aiming to bring the beauty of Lahaul on the world map by organising such events.

Organisers Rajeev Kumar and Gaurav Schimmer are confident that this time they will surpass last year’s figure of participants. So far, nearly 150 runners have registered themselves for the event in four categories of full marathon (42 km), half marathon (21 km), 10 km and 5 km. The competitors are participating from countries like the UK, the USA, Australia, Nepal and Ethiopia. Sri Lankan runner Purna Rajarasam is already in the town.

A spokesperson of this event said, “Continuing the trend, runners of the Indian Navy have reached Manali and are going through acclimatisation. These sailors hail from the naval bases of Mumbai, Kochi, Goa and Visakhapatnam along with New Delhi.”

The team, led by Commander Dinesh Bali, said sailors were well trained to overcome the different geographical conditions. Apart from sea diving, they are sent to different expeditions and exercises. Apart from them, 15 jawans from the Indian Army are also participating in the marathon.

“These runners practised under the guidance of high-altitude trainer Nakul Bhutta. After trekking for nearly seven km, the team undertook a snow walk of about two km.

“The previous editions of Snow Marathon had witnessed good participation from south Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. In view of the stretched weekend, runners from the neighbouring states will not like to miss the opportunity of participating in this marathon,” he said.

