1st batch of 108 Agniveers completes 31-wk training

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 5

An impressive passing-out parade was held for the first batch of 108 Agniveers at the historical Salaria Stadium at 14 Gorkha Training Centre, Subathu, today. This is the first batch of Agniveers, who have completed their 31 weeks’ rigorous training.

Brig RS Rana, Commandant, 14 Gorkha Training Centre, reviewed the parade. He congratulated the young soldiers on successful completion of their training and for presenting an impeccable parade. Pipe Band, PT and Khukri display were also conducted on the occasion.

The 14 Gorkha Training Centre is keeping alive the glorious traditions of producing excellent soldiers and stands tall as one of the premier training institutes in the country.

