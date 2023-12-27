2 groups clash over stone crusher path

Solan, December 26
Two groups of villagers clashed at Jhajra village of Nava gram panchayat in Nalagarh over construction of a path for a stone crusher today.
Villagers, including Sukhwinder Singh and others, alleged that Yogesh, Gurpal Singh, Sewa Singh and several others, including some from Punjab, were constructing a path with the help of three earth excavation machines. They clashed with the villagers who were trying to stop them and several villagers, including women, were injured.
Videos of the clash, which went viral, showed people attacking each other with sticks, while hurling abuses at each other in the village. The other group has also alleged being attacked by the villagers and they also registered a case against the villagers.
Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta said cross-cases have been registered by two groups of villagers for rioting, causing injury and criminal intimidation. No one sustained grievous injury in the incident.
One group alleged that shamlat land has been illegally dug up to pave way for a stone crusher. The stone crusher is being setup by a former MLA who has also been named in the FIR in partnership with a sitting MLA of another district.
Local MLA KL Thakur said anti-social elements from Punjab, who he alleged intimidated the locals with guns, were used to vitiate the peaceful ambience of the area. He demanded registration of a case under the Arms Act for intimidating and injuring the local residents.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic
Low visibility in many parts of Delhi amid dense fog; trains...
1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann
The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...
2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi
The police have increased security in the national capital a...
In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar
The Congress leader sees the daily routine of wrestlers at t...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul
Police were searching for Lee after his family reported he l...