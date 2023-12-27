2 groups clash over stone crusher path

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 26

Two groups of villagers clashed at Jhajra village of Nava gram panchayat in Nalagarh over construction of a path for a stone crusher today.

Villagers, including Sukhwinder Singh and others, alleged that Yogesh, Gurpal Singh, Sewa Singh and several others, including some from Punjab, were constructing a path with the help of three earth excavation machines. They clashed with the villagers who were trying to stop them and several villagers, including women, were injured.

Videos of the clash, which went viral, showed people attacking each other with sticks, while hurling abuses at each other in the village. The other group has also alleged being attacked by the villagers and they also registered a case against the villagers.

Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta said cross-cases have been registered by two groups of villagers for rioting, causing injury and criminal intimidation. No one sustained grievous injury in the incident.

One group alleged that shamlat land has been illegally dug up to pave way for a stone crusher. The stone crusher is being setup by a former MLA who has also been named in the FIR in partnership with a sitting MLA of another district.

Local MLA KL Thakur said anti-social elements from Punjab, who he alleged intimidated the locals with guns, were used to vitiate the peaceful ambience of the area. He demanded registration of a case under the Arms Act for intimidating and injuring the local residents.

