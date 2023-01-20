Rs 20 cr okayed for Chowari-Jot road

Dalhousie, January 19
HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that Rs 20 crore had been approved for double laning of Chowari-Jot road. The construction work would be started soon. He further said that Sihunta-Lahru road would be double laned within one year.
Pathania stated this while presiding over an annual prize distribution function at Sahla government senior secondary school in Bhattiyat Assembly constituency today.
He said that necessary steps would be taken to name all those educational institutions after the martyrs where they got their education and laid down their lives for protecting the sovereignty of the country. He announced an incentive of Rs 21,000 for the school to promote cultural activities.
Earlier, the Speaker inaugurated the additional school building of government senior secondary school at Sahla constructed with an outlay of Rs 33 lakh. With the construction of this building, students will get the facility of science laboratory. He also said that classes of commerce and science faculty would be started in the school.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Colonial mindset: MEA slams BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
Sees agenda behind propaganda | Well-researched, says broadc...
Terrorism alive in J-K, can be ended only by holding dialogue with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah
Says Kashmiri Pandits need a balm on their wounds which is p...
Protesting Indian wrestlers threaten to move court
Want WFI disbanded | Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assures o...
Jalandhar: Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4
Hold 10 fake registries | No mention of khasra nos.