Rs 20 cr okayed for Chowari-Jot road

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, January 19

HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that Rs 20 crore had been approved for double laning of Chowari-Jot road. The construction work would be started soon. He further said that Sihunta-Lahru road would be double laned within one year.

Pathania stated this while presiding over an annual prize distribution function at Sahla government senior secondary school in Bhattiyat Assembly constituency today.

He said that necessary steps would be taken to name all those educational institutions after the martyrs where they got their education and laid down their lives for protecting the sovereignty of the country. He announced an incentive of Rs 21,000 for the school to promote cultural activities.

Earlier, the Speaker inaugurated the additional school building of government senior secondary school at Sahla constructed with an outlay of Rs 33 lakh. With the construction of this building, students will get the facility of science laboratory. He also said that classes of commerce and science faculty would be started in the school.