262 personnel attend training workshop at Reckong Peo

Kinnaur, April 25
Kinnaur District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Dr Amit Kumar Sharma was the chief guest at the training programme for polling personnel organised at the District Education Training Institute, Reckong Peo, here today.
He called upon the polling personnel present to follow the guidelines of the Election Commission of India in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and stressed on a fair and transparent election process so that building a healthy democracy can be possible.
As many as 261 presiding and assistant presiding officers participated in the training and master trainer Tehsildar Kalpa Kanchan Thakur, Tehsildar Pooh Kuldeep Patan and Tehsildar Bhabanagar Pardeep provided information regarding EVM and VVPAT for conducting transparent voting in the polling stations.
Assistant Electoral Officer Dr Shashank Gupta said the first phase of training for polling personnel will continue till April 26, 2024.
District Election Department Tehsildar GS Rana, Superintendent of Election GR Saxena, Block Development Officer Pooh Abhishek Barwal and employees of the Election Department were present on the occasion.
