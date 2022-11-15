 30-year-old US citizen found dead in Dharamsala’s forest area, was missing since Nov 8 : The Tribune India

30-year-old US citizen found dead in Dharamsala’s forest area, was missing since Nov 8

Kangra Police discovered Macmillan Anderson's body in a gorge in forest area uphill from Naddi

30-year-old US citizen found dead in Dharamsala’s forest area, was missing since Nov 8

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Lalit Mohan

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 15

 30-year-old US citizen, Macmillan Anderson, who had gone missing in Himachal’s Dhauladhar Mountain Ranges has been found dead. The Kangra Police party that was searching Macmillan on Tuesday discovered his body in a gorge in forest area uphill from Naddi.

SP Kangra, Khushal Sharma when contacted by The Tribune said that Macmillan was living in hotel in Naddi area of Dharamsala. He used to go into mountains daily for trekking. He messaged the hotel owners on November 8 that he has got struck in mountains and was running low on food. Since then he remained incommunicado as his phone got switched off. The hotel owners did not inform the local police and instead started searching for him on their own, he said.

SP said that the police was informed about missing Macmillan by US Embassy on November 10. Since then the police parties had been searching for him in mountain ranges. Today also sniffer dogs, police parties and a team of local trekkers have been sent into Dhauladhar mountain ranges to trace Macmillan. The dead body of the US trekker was found lying in gorge. It seems he fell into the gorge and later died due to cold. However, the exact reasons for his death could only be ascertained after post mortem, he said.

The sources here said that the parents of deceased trekker who belong to North Carolina in US were on their way. The dead body would be handed over to them by police after they arrive in Dharamsala.

Many trekkers who venture deep into Dhauladhar mountain ranges without any local guide get struck in higher reaches due to sudden change in weather or accident. Last year two local trekkers were killed when they got trapped in snow storm in Dhauladhar hills.

In 2016 two human skeletons found at a height of 4342-meter high Inderhaar Pass in Dhauladhar Mountain range, will be sent for DNA testing to ascertain the identity of the victims. 

The skeletons were found to be of two French trekkers Valentin Marcel Gorges, 20, and Francois Xavier Camille, 21 who went missing from the same area in August 2013. 

 

#Dharamsala #Kangra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator

2
Sports t20 world cup final

England captain Jos Buttler asked teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations; know why

3
Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

4
Trending

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story

5
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

6
Punjab

Punjab: Former superintending engineer gets 4 years in jail in corruption case

7
Nation

Turkey-Uzbek defence pact will upset India's Central Asia plan

8
Nation

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab

9
Nation

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

10
World

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 staffers: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter
World

Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter

Manali gets season’s first snowfall
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Top News

There is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia

There is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia

Modi said Indonesia was fortunate to attain independence two...

PM Modi, US President Biden review India-US ties during their meeting in Bali

PM Modi, US President Biden review India-US ties during their meeting in Bali

Discuss strategic partnership including in sectors like crit...

Delhi murder: Accused Aftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

The accused pinpointed the areas where he had thrown the bod...

Shraddha Walker’s father suspects ‘love jihad’ angle, demands death penalty for Aaftab

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab

Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha’s body remained in fridge

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator

To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends in Amritsar

Children’s Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on Chandigarh MC for defying norms

Panchkula: Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings could release Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Delhi murder: Accused Aftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail by Delhi Court in Rs 200-crore money laundering case

Delhi Police to seek details of Aftab Poonawalla from dating app as he met a woman via Bumble soon after the murder

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

Man’s body found stuffed inside suitcase in Jalandhar

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

Misbehaviour with doctors at Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses remain off road, passengers troubled

Phagwara: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod to ring road for Bilga village

Light showers, dip in temperature improve air quality across Jalandhar district

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests in Ludhiana highlight poor amenities

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by Patiala civic body

Intensify measures to curb vector-borne diseases: Patiala DC

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Sports shop gutted in Patiala village; no one hurt

Naib tehsildar recruitment 'scam': 3 held by Patiala police