Rs 337-crore benefits given to university, college teachers: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 14

The state government has decided to give the benefits of the new pay scale to the employees on the lines of the Sixth Pay revision of the Punjab Government besides giving the benefit of UGC pay scale to about 3,200 lecturers and professors working in colleges and universities of the state, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the Abhivadan Samaroh of Himachal Pradesh University Teachers and College Teachers Association here today.

He said that the teachers were architects of the nation and the society and the state government was committed to ensuring their welfare. He said that benefits worth Rs 337 crores had been provided to university and college teachers by providing them revised UGC scale from January 1, 2016 to March 31, 2022.

The CM said that the state government was giving top most priority to the education sector and had made a provision of Rs 8,412 crore for the education sector for the current financial year. the state government was committed to provide quality education.

He urged the teachers to celebrate 75 years of Independence in a befitting manner so that the younger generation could be sensitized about this glorious journey of the nation. He said that there were only 301 educational institutions in the state in 1948, whereas today it had about 16,124 educational institutions spread over every nook and corner of Himachal.

Various associations of the teachers honoured the Chief Minister on the occasion to thank him for implementing the UGC scale. Himachal Pradesh College Teachers Association presented a cheque of Rs 5.25 lakh towards the CM’s Relief Fund.