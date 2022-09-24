35 new Covid cases in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 23

As many as 35 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 312,063. However, there was no death due to the virus. The number of active cases declined to 168.

The highest number of 25 cases was recorded in Mandi, three each in Shimla and Bilaspur, two in Kangra and one each in Una and Solan.

