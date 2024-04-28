532 polling booths to be established in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 27

As many as 532 polling booths would be established in the five Assembly constituencies of the district, said District Returning Officer Amarjit Singh here today. He said 101 polling booths in Bhoranj, 104 in Sujanpur, 94 in Hamirpur, 121 in Nadaun and 112

in Barsar constituency would be set up. He said 17 polling booths in the district were declared critical and additional security personnel would be deployed at these booths.

The DC said 18 booths would be established as model polling booths and ten would be managed by women staff. Similarly, five booths would be managed by young officials. He added that the first phase of training for polling staff was completed in the district and more rounds would be conducted soon.

#Hamirpur