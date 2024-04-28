532 polling booths to be established in Hamirpur

Hamirpur, April 27
As many as 532 polling booths would be established in the five Assembly constituencies of the district, said District Returning Officer Amarjit Singh here today. He said 101 polling booths in Bhoranj, 104 in Sujanpur, 94 in Hamirpur, 121 in Nadaun and 112
in Barsar constituency would be set up. He said 17 polling booths in the district were declared critical and additional security personnel would be deployed at these booths.
The DC said 18 booths would be established as model polling booths and ten would be managed by women staff. Similarly, five booths would be managed by young officials. He added that the first phase of training for polling staff was completed in the district and more rounds would be conducted soon.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in Archery World Cup
In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, In...
Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case
The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...
13 arrested as mephedrone worth Rs 230 crore is seized after raids in Gujarat and Rajasthan
The raids are conducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad ...
Leading 2-0 after 2 rounds, says PM Narendra Modi
Muslim quota charge baseless, Modi using his position to ped...