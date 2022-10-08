7,500 women participate in mega Nati

Kullu, October 7
Around 7,500 women from across the Kullu district participated in the mega Nati held at Rath ground during the Kullu Dasehra. The women, who were dressed in traditional attire and wearing silver ornaments, danced for about an hour on the tunes of Kullvi songs and traditional musical instruments.
The team of Election Commission was also invited on the occasion to sensitise voters under the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation programme. The commission’s Secretary Amit Kumar flagged off the mega Nati. Education Minister Govind Thakur was also present on the occasion.
