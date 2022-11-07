AAP 'B' team of BJP: Congress leader Anand Sharma

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 6

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Anand Sharma said the Aam Aadmi Party is a “B” team of the BJP, which only damages the vote bank. This party will get a miserable defeat on all 68 seats in Himachal.

Anand Sharma was at Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti to address a public meeting in favour of Congress candidate Ravi Thakur today.

Sharma said “BJP leaders alleged that the Congress did nothing for the development of the country. They forgot that the Congress has contributed to the freedom of the country.

“In these elections, the accountability of a double-engine government will be decided. There is acute unemployment across the country and the economy of the country is shattering. Rupee is falling against dollar” he added.

