AAP 'B' team of BJP: Congress leader Anand Sharma

Mandi, November 6
Former Union Minister and Congress leader Anand Sharma said the Aam Aadmi Party is a “B” team of the BJP, which only damages the vote bank. This party will get a miserable defeat on all 68 seats in Himachal.
Anand Sharma was at Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti to address a public meeting in favour of Congress candidate Ravi Thakur today.
Sharma said “BJP leaders alleged that the Congress did nothing for the development of the country. They forgot that the Congress has contributed to the freedom of the country.
“In these elections, the accountability of a double-engine government will be decided. There is acute unemployment across the country and the economy of the country is shattering. Rupee is falling against dollar” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...