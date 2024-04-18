‘Ab ki baar, phir chaar ki chaar’, says BJP Himachal president Rajeev Bindal

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 17

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal, while presiding over a meeting of the Spiti BJP Mandal at Kaza today, said not only India but other countries also believed that Narendra Modi was going to be the PM for the third consecutive time. Appealing to party workers to make the BJP victorious with a huge majority, he said ‘Ab Ki Baar, Char Sau Paar’ (this time over 400) slogan was echoing across the country.

The BJP president said: “In Himachal as well, we will ensure ‘Ab ki baar, phir chaar ki chaar’ (four out of four, this time as well).” He said the BJP government was working on the resolution of developing India.

The state BJP chief said: “This government is decisive and strong because of the votes of people.” He directed the BJP members and office-bearers to appeal to voters to vote in favour of the BJP so that the pace of development was not hampered.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, the leader said the earlier governments used to ask for help from other countries in times of crisis, but during the Corona period, India helped other countries by providing them vaccine. The BJP government has safely evacuated Indians stranded in war-torn areas and brought them back safely, he added.

Bindal said, “Hundreds of villages of Himachal will be connected with road facility under the phase three of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). Almost all the villages in the state with a population of over 500 persons have been connected by road and now the government is connecting villages with a population of over 250 by road facility.”

Bindal said the Central government had released an amount of Rs 2,372.59 crore to Himachal Pradesh. He said, “Work of construction of 2,682.92 km of roads at a cost of Rs 2,643 crore was underway in the state.”

The leader was given a traditional welcome and presented with Buddhist Thangka painting by the officer-bearers of the Spiti unit of the BJP.

#BJP #Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti #Narendra Modi #Rajeev Bindal