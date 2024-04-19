Adhere to safety measures during paragliding: Director

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 18

In view of the concern being expressed over safety guidelines and of safety of pilots and tourists, the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department has directed strict adherence to the safety measures during paragliding activities across the state.

Manasi Sahay Thakur, Director, Tourism and Civil Aviation has written to the Deputy Directors and District Tourism Officers (DTO) of 10 districts in the state to ensure that they must ensure that the safety measures during paragliding are as per the Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules 2022.

It has been stressed that the pilots who undertake tandem flight along with another person, mostly tourists, should have completed SIV training from a certified institute. “You must sensitise pilots not to fall in the trap of dubious and unregistered agencies who are imparting this training at exorbitant rates,” she wrote.

She also asked the tourism officials to encourage and educate the pilots to undergo training of 150 pilots being undertaken by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali at Pong Dam in Kangra.

The directives from the Tourism Department have come in the wake of several mishaps taking place in Bir-Billing in Baijnath in Kangra and also in Kullu-Manali. In a recent incident, a tourist was killed during a tandem flight as her harness opened while in flight. Following this, there is widespread criticism that the government must ensure professionalism and strict adherence to safety guidelines and training of pilots.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Paragliding #Shimla