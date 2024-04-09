 Ahead of polls, Kalpa SDM meets party representatives : The Tribune India

Ahead of polls, Kalpa SDM meets party representatives

Ahead of polls, Kalpa SDM meets party representatives

Assistant Election Officer and Kalpa SDM Dr Shashank Gupta, at a meeting with representatives of political parties at Kinnaur on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 8

Assistant Election Officer and SDM, Kalpa, Dr Shashank Gupta held a meeting with representatives of political parties of the Kinnaur Scheduled Tribe reserved assembly constituencies for the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections here today.

He informed them that people could get themselves registered in the voters’ list till May 4, 2024 by filling Form 6. The physically-disabled persons in the district whose disability is more than 40 per cent could cast postal ballot from their homes by filling Form 12D. Voters above 85 years of age could also vote from home by filling Form 12 D.

Dr Shashank Gupta said that the booth-level officers of the District Election Department were working earnestly in this direction.

He urged the representatives of political parties to call upon their booth-level workers to make local voters aware and strengthen Indian democracy and increase the voting percentage.

Tehsildar Election GS Rana, Tehsildar Kalpa Kanchan Thakur, Superintendent Election GR Saxena, Election Kanungo Tarachand Negi, officers and employees of various departments were present at the meeting.

Students educated on importance of voting

As part of SVEEP activities, a programme was held at Government Senior Secondary School, Rarang, under a voter awareness campaign at Pooh in Kinnaur. School students were educated on the importance of voting and building of a healthy democracy. School students were motivated to disperse information on the importance of voting amongst women and elders. School teachers, non-teaching staff and Election Commission employees were present on this occasion.

