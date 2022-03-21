‘Allow adventure sports’ resumption: Himachal tourism industry

Dipender Manta
Mandi, March 20
Stakeholders of the tourism industry in Kullu-Manali are aggrieved over the continued suspension of adventure sports activities, which has dealt a big blow to the industry.
After the death of a 12-year-old boy from Bengaluru at a paragliding site, the HP High Court ordered the state government to stop all adventure sports activities, which were being conducted without rules and adequate licences.
The adventure activities have remained suspended in Kullu since February 3, due to the non-renewal of required documents and licences.
Govt to take up matter with HC
After thorough inspection, the District Tourism Development Officer has sent the report to the state govt for necessary action. Now, the govt will take up the matter with the HP High Court to seek approval for the resumption of adventure sports activities in Kullu. —Deputy Commissioner
Anup Thakur, president of the Paryatan Vikas Mandal, Kullu-Manali, said, “Tourists visit Kullu and Manali to enjoy adventure sports activities like river rafting in the Beas, paragliding, snow scooter ride and mountain biking in the Solang valley of Kullu district. The suspension of these activities for
a long period is having an adverse impact on the tourism industry. These activities are a major attraction and tourists visiting the area are not enthused due to their discontinuation.
“There is a need to resume these activities by following proper rules and regulations to give impetus to the sluggish tourism industry. A large number of local youth are associated with adventure sports. Their livelihood is being affected,” he said.
Raft operators, paraglider operators, mountain biking and snow scooter operators have urged the district administration and the state government to take up the matter with the HP High Court.
Surender Kumar, an office-bearer of the Paraglider Operators Association, and Shyam Atri, president of the Raft Operators Association, Kullu, said, “The technical committee has inspected equipment meant for river rafting and paragliding, besides the necessary documents.”
