Amritsar man held with heroin

Dalhousie: A team of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Kangra, seized 14-gm of heroin from the possession of Sandeep Singh of Amritsar at Tunnuhatti on the Chamba-Pathankot NH on Sunday, the police said. A case was registered against him under Section 21 of the NDPS Act and investigation launched.
