Anaemia among schoolkids on the rise

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 22

With the increase in the number of anaemic children in Himachal by almost 2 per cent, 11 lakh children from six months to 10 years will be screened and given iron-rich syrup and tablets as per their age group.

As per the recently released National Family Health Survey-V data, the prevalence of anaemia among children between five months and 59 months has increased from 53.7 to 55.4 per cent as compared to the previous National Family Health Survey (NFHS). The children found moderate and severe anaemic during the campaign will be given therapeutic dose of supplements.

The number of total children screened till today is 3,45,002, studying in 14,081 schools. The number of children suffering from mild anaemia is 87,691 and those with severe anaemia is 2,247. All children are being managed as per the guidelines for the Anaemia Mukt Himachal.

The Anaemia-Mukt Himachal is being implemented in all blocks of all districts. Children will be tested for anaemia through digital hemoglobinometer at schools, Anganwadi centres and medical officers at Primary Health Centres.

Himachal stood at the third place with 56.9 per cent coverage in 2020-21 and in 2022-23 (up to June 2022) Himachal was on eighth rank with a coverage of 59.4 per cent.

At present, Himachal is conducting Test-Treat and Talk (T3) camps being organised by the Health Department. The campaign is being observed in coordination with the Department of Women and Child Development and Education Department.

There are many causes of anaemia of which iron deficiency accounts for about 50 per cent of anaemia in schoolchildren and 80 per cent in children between two and five years of age. The reduction of anaemia is one of the important objectives of the Poshan Abhiyaan launched in March 2018.

