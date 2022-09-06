Anand Sharma’s presence a morale booster

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 5

The presence of senior Congress leader Anand Sharma at the State Election Committee meeting in New Delhi today has boosted the morale of party leaders and cadres. He had resigned from the Steering Committee formed for the Assembly elections.

A senior leader said, “He is the senior-most Congress leader in Himachal and so it was in the interest of the party that Anand ji attended the meeting. In fact, he actively participated in the meeting aimed at shortlisting names. Many state leaders urged Sharma to actively campaign for the party so as to aggressively take on the BJP in the Assembly elections”.

Sharma had resigned from the committee citing ‘exclusion and continuing insult’ for not being taken into confidence and not invited to meetings of the State Congress Core group.