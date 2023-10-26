Shimla to fix its drainage to avert another rain disaster

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, October 25

Following extensive damage caused by a “faulty drainage system” in the recent rain-induced disaster in the city, the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to strengthen the existing rainwater drainage system and construct new drains, wherever required. The corporation will conduct an extensive study to find out shortcomings and areas of improvement to strengthen and streamline the drainage system with proper channelling of rainwater. The SMC has tasked Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) with getting the study conducted and preparing a detailed project report (DPR) following which the corporation will implement it. The extensive study, which will be conducted by experts, including geologists and those from the field of remote sensing, is likely to take six months.

A drone survey of the city will also be conducted to study the faults in the existing drainage system. Apart from improving upon the existing drainage system, as part of the project, old natural drains, covered by vegetation or debris, will also be revived.

During incessant rain in July and August, massive landslides occurred and large-scale uprooting of trees took place. Due to limited capacity of the existing drains, the rainwater overflowed and spilled on roads, hill slopes and residential areas, causing substantial damage in the city. Moreover, during the recent rain-disaster, choking of drains had been a problem. There are 67 drains (nullahs) in the city. Sources said drain breakage and poor or absence of connectivity to larger drains were also a major concern. The drains were not built scientifically. As a result, these got choked.

Tikender Panwar, a former Deputy Mayor of the Shimla MC who advocates environmental concerns said, “Due to climate change, lately there has been more rain in less time; so we have to build or modify rainwater drainage infrastructure accordingly so that excessive rainwater does not flow all at once; we have to use the percolation technique (enhances water retention) which will slow down its speed and prevent flooding. In place of the existing cemented surface of drains, Khranja stone (without compacted strata below) must be used and cascading effect has to be added to the drainage system for percolation of rainwater.”

Shimla MC Commissioner Bhupender Attri said, “The project is at a nascent stage and after the study and DPR, the MC will start implementation. We are hoping to complete works on some high-risk areas before the next monsoon.

