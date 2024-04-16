ARTRAC to hold investiture ceremony today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 15

The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) investiture ceremony is set to be organised on April 16 to felicitate the distinguished acts of Indian Army Training Institutes and individuals. Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command, will confer the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command Unit Appreciation, Financial Excellence Awards and Technical Excellence Awards to training institutes for their noteworthy performance in in the session 2022-23.

Among those being honoured with the Technical Excellence Award are five Officers, one Junior Commissioned Officer and one soldier for their contribution in enhancing the training standards of the Army.

Five training establishments will be receiving General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command Unit Appreciation.

