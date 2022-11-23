Awareness camp on Agnipath plan

Our Correspondent

UNA, NOVEMBER 22

An awareness camp on recruitment to the Indian Air Force as Agniveers was organized at government college Una today.

Warrant Officer Subhash Sahu and Sergeant Santosh Kumar of the Indian Air Force Recruitment Centre, Ambala, made a presentation to the students regarding the Agnipath scheme and motivated the youth to join the Air Force.

The camp was organized jointly by the NSS and NCC besides Rovers and Rangers wings of the college. NSS Programme Officer Rajinder Kumar, NCC Officer Shiv Kumar and Rovers and Rangers Programme Officer Sham Singh Bains were also present on the occasion.

#Agnipath #agniveers #Ambala #indian air force #una