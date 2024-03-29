Awareness rally taken out as part of SVEEP activities

Kinnaur, March 28
District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Dr Amit Kumar Sharma today flagged off a mobile van with school children as a part of a voter awareness campaign. In his address, he said the objective of the Election Commission of India was to ensure participation of all sections in a strong democracy and continuous efforts were being made in this direction under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities.
The District Election Officer appealed to the youth to vote enthusiastically to strengthen Indian democracy and also to make people aware of the importance of voting so that the voting percentage could increase.
In the context of voter awareness, 200 students participated in the awareness rally and made people aware about the importance of voting.
Assistant Election Officer and Kalpa SDM Dr Shashank Gupta, Assistant Commissioner Vijay Kumar, officers and employees of the Election Department were present on the occasion.
