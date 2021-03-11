Baddi DSP meets residential societies on traffic problems

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 7

In a bid to ease traffic congestion in the industrial cluster of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN), the police convened a meeting with residential societies at Baddi on Friday evening.

Key issues discussed Key problems such as reckless stacking of building material along the roadside on Chakka road, which aggravates the problem of traffic jams, were raised by residents, among other issues.

Baddi DSP Navdeep Singh, who chaired the meeting, deliberated on traffic-related issues with 33 office bearers of residential societies of the area.

In a bid to streamline vehicular traffic, several steps such as prohibiting entry of heavy vehicles in Housing Board Phase I and II, prohibiting entry of heavy vehicles from NRI Chowk to Amravati Apartments, organising roadside street vendors on Sai Road, proper parking of vehicles when vegetable market is setup at Vardhman Chowk, were among the steps highlighted, said the DSP.

Singh said apart from liaising with other departments like the civic bodies, the locals too would have to contribute their bit in ensuing smooth vehicular movement. Traffic policemen too have been directed to act against the violators.

Traffic congestion has become a major cause for concern in the residential areas of BBN owing to narrow lanes and piling up of wares and other material by people. Lack of maintenance and potholed lanes further aggravate the problem.