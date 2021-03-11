‘Bambi bucket operation’ by IAF, rain help contain forest fire near Kasauli Air Force Station

Shimla, May 16
A ‘Bambi bucket operation’ by the Indian Air Force and subsequent rains on Monday helped contain a forest fire near Kasauli Air Force Station in Himachal Pradesh, an official said.
The fire broke out on Sunday.
The forest fire is under control. The IAF conducted a ‘Bambi bucket operation’ to douse the fire, State Disaster Management Authority Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.
Rains in the area also played an important role in controlling the fire, he said.
A Bambi bucket is a collapsible bucket that is suspended from a helicopter and used to collect and dump water or fire-retardant chemicals onto flames.
The three firemen who were injured on Sunday were shifted to PGIMER, Chandigarh for treatment.
