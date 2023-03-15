BJP discusses plan for Shimla MC election

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

The BJP held a meeting to discuss its strategy for the Shimla Municipal Corporation poll here today.

The meeting was attended by LoP Jai Ram Thakur, state chief Suresh Kashyap, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, election in-charge Sukhram Chaudhary, BJP MLAs and other leaders.

Chaudhary said the BJP was fully prepared for the poll. “We have discussed all aspects in detail so that we are able to contest the election strongly and win,” he added.

Chaudhary further said the BJP won the 2017 MC election and carried out several development works. “It is our first meeting regarding the MC election. We will seek votes in the name of development,” he added.