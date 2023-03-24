BJP members stage walkout

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 23

The BJP today staged a walkout from the Vidhan Sabha while Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was replying to the debate on the Budget proposals for 2023-24.

Trouble broke out when Sukhu announced that the 10 guarantees made by the Congress would be honoured in the next five years. The Opposition members resorted to sloganeering when the Chief Minister said that Rs 1,500 per month would be provided to women in a phased manner over the next five years.

As Sukhu continued reading his Budget speech, the enraged opposition MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur trouped ito the well of the House. However, Sukhu continued with his speech. The BJP members returned to their seats and requested the Speaker for time to speak. On being denied an opportunity to speak, they staged a walkout.

Thakur, later talking to mediapersons, said that the Congress should have thought about the poor financial health of the state when it made 10 guarantees.