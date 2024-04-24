BJP MP flays Congress, says people burdened with inflation in Himachal

Solan, April 23
Former BJP state president and MP Suresh Kashyap today said ever since the Congress came to power in the state, it was only burdening people with inflation.
“The Congress government first increased the rate of diesel by Rs 7 and then increased the price of pulses in the depots.”he said.
Bundle of lies
The Congress party's 10 guarantees announced during the Assembly elections are proving to be a bundle of lies. Also, 300 units of free electricity announced by them will remain a dream. Even the previous BJP government’s scheme to provide free electricity has been discontinued. — Suresh Kashyap, BJP MP
He said, “The Congress party’s 10 guarantees announced during the Assembly elections are proving to be a bundle of lies. Also, 300 units of free electricity announced by them will remain a dream. Even the previous BJP government’s scheme to provided free has been discontinued by the Sukhu-led government. People are receiving electricity bills now,” he remarked.
He added that the present Congress government on one hand was lamenting that the state treasury was empty, but on the other hand it was not holding back from appointing its confidants as Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, Advisor, Officer on Special Duty with Cabinet rank, besides appointing chairmen. “Crores are being spent on such appointments which is a wasteful expenditure. It seems that the noise being created about empty treasury is just a pretense,” he stated.
Suresh Kashyap said this during his visit to the Nahan Assembly constituency. BJP state president Dr Rajeev Bindal also accompanied him.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aim was to make India a developed country by 2047 and this was clearly visible from India’s progress .
Prime Minister Modi has undertaken all-round development, besides empowering women, providing 33 per cent reservation to them was a historic decision. The work which Congress could not do during its 55 years tenure was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 10 years of his tenure, he claimed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...