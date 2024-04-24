BJP MP flays Congress, says people burdened with inflation in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 23

Former BJP state president and MP Suresh Kashyap today said ever since the Congress came to power in the state, it was only burdening people with inflation.

“The Congress government first increased the rate of diesel by Rs 7 and then increased the price of pulses in the depots.”he said.

Bundle of lies The Congress party's 10 guarantees announced during the Assembly elections are proving to be a bundle of lies. Also, 300 units of free electricity announced by them will remain a dream. Even the previous BJP government’s scheme to provide free electricity has been discontinued. — Suresh Kashyap, BJP MP

He said, “The Congress party’s 10 guarantees announced during the Assembly elections are proving to be a bundle of lies. Also, 300 units of free electricity announced by them will remain a dream. Even the previous BJP government’s scheme to provided free has been discontinued by the Sukhu-led government. People are receiving electricity bills now,” he remarked.

He added that the present Congress government on one hand was lamenting that the state treasury was empty, but on the other hand it was not holding back from appointing its confidants as Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, Advisor, Officer on Special Duty with Cabinet rank, besides appointing chairmen. “Crores are being spent on such appointments which is a wasteful expenditure. It seems that the noise being created about empty treasury is just a pretense,” he stated.

Suresh Kashyap said this during his visit to the Nahan Assembly constituency. BJP state president Dr Rajeev Bindal also accompanied him.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aim was to make India a developed country by 2047 and this was clearly visible from India’s progress .

Prime Minister Modi has undertaken all-round development, besides empowering women, providing 33 per cent reservation to them was a historic decision. The work which Congress could not do during its 55 years tenure was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 10 years of his tenure, he claimed.

