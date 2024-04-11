BJP organises blood donation camp on Dhumal’s birthday

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 10

Various wings of the BJP, including the youth wing, Kisan Morcha, Mahila Morcha etc., organised functions to celebrate the 81st birthday of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal in the district today. The BJP Yuva Morcha organised a blood donation camp at Gandhi Chowk here and collected 81 units of blood.

Former MLA of the Bhoranj constituency, Kamlesh Kumari, distributed fruits to patients at Bhoranj Civil Hospital. Baldev Sharma, former MLA of Barsar, visited various schools and hospitals in the constituency and distributed fruits in schools and hospitals. He was accompanied by BJP workers and other leaders of the constituency.

Former Minister Virender Kanwar and former MLAs Vijay Agnihotri, Kamlesh Kumari, Inder Singh, Rajinder Rana, Dr Anil Dhiman, Chaitanya Sharma, Arun Kuka and Urmil Thakur reached Sameerpur to extend birthday wishes to Dhumal, who served two terms as the Chief Minster of Himachal Pradesh.

