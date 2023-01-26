BJP slams move to reduce Shimla MC wards to 34

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 25

The BJP has criticised the decision of the state government to reduce the number of wards of the Shimla Municipal Corporation to 34 from 41. On the other hand, the CPM welcomed the decision.

Former Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said, “The number of wards was increased to ensure equal development. The Congress government’s decision is politically motivated. It has done injustice to people for political gains.”

He said the BJP government had passed a law in the Assembly to enhance the number of wards. “We took the Vidhan Sabha route and faced a debate before increasing the number of wards while the present government brought an ordinance to avoid a discussion on the issue.”

CPM district secretary Sanjay Chauhan welcomed the decision and urged the government to hold elections to the Shimla Municipal Corporation at the earliest. He accused the previous BJP government of increasing the number of wards for political gains.

#BJP #Shimla