Blogger from Punjab dies in Manikaran

Kullu, April 18

A youth blogger from Patiala (Punjab) died near Barshaini village in Manikaran valley today. According to the information, Mukul (27) had come with his Japanese friend to Manikaran and he suddenly collapsed on the way while returning from Barshaini to Manikaran. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

The deceased had visited the valley a couple of times earlier as well to make videos for blogging. The postmortem of the deceased was carried out in Kullu hospital. The police said that the exact cause of the death would be ascertained after the postmortem report. The police added that the body of the deceased was handed over to the family members, who had reached Kullu.

