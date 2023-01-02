Bridges on Pathankot-Mandi NH century old, face neglect

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, January 1

Over 15 minor and major bridges on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway that are over a century old are in a state of utter neglect.

A number of accidents have taken place on the bridges in the past six months as the NHAI has not been able to replace these. It may be recalled that these bridges were constructed during the British rule and have already outlived their lives, while many have been declared unsafe.

These bridges were constructed during the British rule and have outlived their lives. Many have been declared unsafe. With the manifold increase in the traffic on the highway, these bridges could collapse any time. Also, due to these narrow bridges, traffic jams on the NH have become a routine at various places.

After 2016, the road was taken over by the NHAI which maintains the highway at present. NHAI officers are aware that the Pathankot-Mandi NH is one of the busiest highways in the northern region of the state and thousands of vehicles ply on it daily. But, so far, no plans have been made for widening or replacing these bridges.

The bridge on the narrow curve near Mattor (Kangra) and Kalu Di Hatti opposite petrol pump on the national highway has become a major accident hazard. A number of people have lost their lives here. Light vehicles and two-wheelers mainly bear the brunt. In the past six months, three persons have lost their lives at this point.

A senior officer of the NHAI said it had no plan in hand to use the old highway for four-laning. However, the issue of change in alignment was still pending for approval with the state government, he added.