BRO experts to inspect landslide-hit area following rain in Lahaul

Mandi, April 23

Following snowfall and rain in Lahaul, landslides are occurring at the selfie point at Sissu on the strategically important Manali-Leh Highway. The BRO has engaged its workforce for the restoration of this route.

Lahaul and Spiti DC Rahul Kumar said that technical wing of the BRO would soon visit the landslide-affected site near selfie point at Sissu to find a solution to the problem of recurring landslides.

“Fortunately, no untoward incident occurred in the area. Problems are arising every day due to the landslides and land subsidence on the road due to seepage of water and soil erosion due to the rising water level of Chandra river,” he said.

“A meeting of senior officials of the district administration and the BRO was held at Sissu yesterday to discuss ways to prevent landslides and find a permanent solution and improvement of condition of the alternative route,” the DC said. The DC and Chief Engineer Civil of BRO Naveen Kumar and the team of PWD and the Forest Department jointly inspected the landslide site at Sissu.

The DC said a team of experts from the technical wing of the BRO would arrive here to find ways to prevent landslides happening at Sissu selfie point. The team will give its opinion regarding prevention and suggest permanent solution to the problem.

The DC said the PWD had been ordered to give priority to the improvement of the alternative route and also make proper arrangements for draining out water so that if the main road is blocked, the movement through the alternative route continued and locals and tourists did not face any problems.

