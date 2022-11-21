Broken speed breakers

The poor quality of speed breakers constructed in the School Bazaar area in Mandi town has become a cause for concern for the public. Speed breakers have been broken at various spots. The authorities concerned should replace them at the earliest. —Rajesh, Mandi

Garbage littered on DHalli-Kufri stretch

One can see garbage littered at several places on the Dhalli-Kufri stretch of the national highway. The stretch has quite a few eateries, which are the main source for much of this garbage. Both the owners of these eateries and tourists should act more responsibly to keep the city clean. —Naresh, Dhalli

Day-long power cuts trouble residents

The Electricity Department has started scheduling day-long power cuts for carrying out maintenance work ahead of the winters. With temperature already low, it becomes difficult to spend the whole day without power. The department should consider scheduling power cuts for shorter period instead of full-day. —Santosh, Sanjauli

