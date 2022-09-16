Himachal CM for screening 'HP then & now' during Kullu Dasehra

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 15

Cultural troupes of various states will be invited and all religious rituals will be conducted in the traditional manner during the Kullu Dasehra festival.

“Kullu Dasehra is not only famous in Himachal Pradesh and India but it is a festival of international repute for its unique traditions and rituals,” said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over a meeting of the state level committee of International Folk Dance Festival Kullu Dasehra here today.

A detailed discussion on various issues related to organization of the Kullu Dasehra was held. This festival will be organized from October 5 to 11.

The Chief Minister said Dasehra began in Kullu at a time when its festivities conclude in the rest of the country. “It is a symbol of our religious beliefs and cultural values,” he added.

Thakur directed that the preparations for the festival should be completed in a time-bound manner.

He also directed that the glorious journey of Himachal should be showcased through exhibitions during the festival to mark the 75 years of the formation of the state.

He directed the Department of Information and Public Relations to prepare documentaries based on the theme “Himachal then and now” and ensure their screening during the festival. These documentaries would highlight the progress made by the state in various sectors. Thakur also directed that proper security arrangements, uninterrupted power supply and other necessary facilities should be ensured during the festival.

Education, Language, Art and Culture Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that the district level committee, district kardar sangh and other organizations of the Kullu district had already started the preparations for the festival.

The income and expenditure of the Dasehra festival committee of the previous year and other important issues were also discussed in the meeting. It was decided that all the deities of the district would be invited for the Dasehra festival.

