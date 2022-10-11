CM Jai Ram Thakur attends ‘Mohalla’ of Kullu Dasehra

Our Correspondent

KULLU, OCTOBER 10

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur attended the ‘Mohalla’ festivities of Kullu Dasehra today during which deities visited the camp temple of Lord Raghunath to support the chief deity for killing Ravana tomorrow, the last day of the 7-day festival.

The CM paid obeisance at the camp temple of Lord Raghunath and witnessed folk dance ‘Laldi’. He also visited exhibitions set up by various departments. ‘Chharibardar’ (chief caretaker) of Lord Raghunath Maheshwar Singh took blessings by performing Durga Puja at the camp temple at the Dhalpur ground.

It is believed that Goddess Tripura Sundari Devi, one of the ‘Kul Devis’ of the erstwhile rulers of Kullu, blesses Lord Raghunath to win over the evils. Goddess Kali was also worshipped and will be pleased by making offerings tomorrow. The people accompanying the deities participated in the community dancing. Some deities left for their abode after the ‘Mohalla’ festivities while the remaining will participate in ‘Lanka Dahan’ ceremony. This year 311 deities are participating in the festivities.