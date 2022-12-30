CM pays obeisance at gurdwara

Shimla, December 29
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid obeisance at a gurdwara in Shimla on the Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh here today.
The CM said his government would consider the demand of charging domestic tariff on power metres at all religious places, instead of commercial rates.
“Guru Gobind Singh was a saint, warrior, poet and a philosopher, who not only founded the Khalsa Panth but also made immense contributions towards the humanity,” he said. “The Guru fought valiantly against the Mughal tyranny. Even when he was nine-year-old, he motivated his father Guru Teg Bahadur to save Kashmiri Pandits from the atrocities of the Mughals,” said Sukhu.
He also honoured a few meritorious students on the behalf of Shimla Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand
Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident nea...
BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari remember Hiraben
PM Narendra Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing
Modi, who lost his mother on Friday morning, was scheduled t...
King of 'beautiful game' dead
Samba-like flair, Pelé’s mesmerising moves transfixed playe...