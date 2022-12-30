CM pays obeisance at gurdwara

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 29

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid obeisance at a gurdwara in Shimla on the Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh here today.

The CM said his government would consider the demand of charging domestic tariff on power metres at all religious places, instead of commercial rates.

“Guru Gobind Singh was a saint, warrior, poet and a philosopher, who not only founded the Khalsa Panth but also made immense contributions towards the humanity,” he said. “The Guru fought valiantly against the Mughal tyranny. Even when he was nine-year-old, he motivated his father Guru Teg Bahadur to save Kashmiri Pandits from the atrocities of the Mughals,” said Sukhu.

He also honoured a few meritorious students on the behalf of Shimla Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee.