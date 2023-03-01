Cong govt biased against Kangra: Thakur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 28

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today criticised the Congress government over ‘insufficient’ representation to Kangra district in the Cabinet.

Thakur, while adddressing a press conference here, said that the state government was biased against Kangra district. “Despite the fact that Kangra has given 10 MLAs to the Congress, there is just one Cabinet minister from the district. During my government, Kangra was given due representation in the government. There were four ministers from Kangra district at that time,” Thakur said.

The former Chief Minister also alleged that the present government had given up the practice of holding winter sojourn in Kangra district. The tradition had been continuing for the past about three decades. The Congress had created a regional power imbalance in the state by ignoring Kangra and Mandi districts in the distribution of Cabinet ranks.

Thakur said that he had taken up the issue of rejection of Dharamsala site of Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) site by the union ministry for environment and forests. The state government should forcefully take up the matter of location of one campus of CUHP in Dharamsala.

He said the Congress should carry forward the work of expansion of Gaggal airport which was initiated by the BJP government. The previous BJP government had got a grant of Rs 400 crore sanctioned for the expansion of Gaggal airport from the Union government. The state government should now go ahead with the project.