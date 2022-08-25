Congress neglected Sujanpur: Prem Kumar Dhumal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 24

Congress leaders have always neglected Sujanpur and had shifted the Indian Reserve Battalion from Jungle Beri that was again brought back by the BJP regime in the constituency. Prem Kumar Dhumal, former Chief Minister, said this while addressing a public meeting at Ree village in the constituency today.

He said the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre had done unparallelled development and Sujanpur had also benefited. He added Sujanpur was emerging as a new tourism destination due to its historical and religious importance.

The history of Sujanpur goes long back to the Katoch dynasty and now new religious icons are being developed in the constituency, including Shiv Dham in Darla panchayat and Krishan Dham near the historical fort of Sujanpur Tihra.

Dhumal said soon an Army recruitment rally would be organised for recruiting Agniveers at Sujanpur and thousands of people would attend it.

