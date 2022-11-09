Congress spokesman Major General Dharamveer Singh Rana targets BJP over Agnipath

Mandi, November 8
Congress spokesperson Major General Dharamveer Singh Rana (Retd.) today targeted the BJP over the Agnipath scheme.
Addressing mediapersons here, he said “Under the scheme, 75 per cent of the recruited youth will be out of job after four years. There is neither ex-serviceman rank for them and nor pension and medical facilities. On the death of an Agniveer during duty, the government will give merely Rs 45 lakh to his family, which is a low amount. If there is no security for the family of an Agniveer in case of his death, then how can he deliver his duty effectively?”
