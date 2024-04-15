Congress: Agniveer scheme a fraud with youth

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 14

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Bhawani Pathania today said that the Agniveer scheme was a fraud committed on the youth. “An Agniveer is discriminated against a regular Army soldier. Now, the youth are not excited to join the Army,” they claimed.

They alleged that the youth were no longer feeling secure about their future in the Army. “After recruitment, an Agniveer is discriminated against and not allowed to mix up with regular soldiers. Also, there are separate barracks for them,” they said.

