Congress did nothing for weaker sections: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Our Correspondent

Bhanjraru (Dalhousie), April 24

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the Congress remained in power for long , but did nothing new to ensure welfare of the weaker sections of society.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing a public meeting at Bhanjraru in Chamba district today after dedicating development projects worth about Rs 146 crore to the Churah constituency.

Hitting back at the Congress for terming the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes as ‘muftkhors’ was a disrespect to the poor and the needy, he said the announcements made by him on Himachal Day on April 15 were also not going well with Congress leaders.

Thakur, while making a scathing attack on AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, said he had no understanding of tradition and culture of ‘the devbhoomi’. People were hardworking and sincere and would not tolerate foul language by AAP leaders.

The Chief Minister announced opening of a degree college at Masroond, govt girls senior secondary school at Tissa, PHCs at Bairagarh and Kohal, primary schools at Kathal, Biyala and Khanguru and upgrade of govt high schools Kandla and Bharadha to senior secondary schools and upgrade of three middle schools to high schools. He said that parking would also be constructed at Bhanjraru to facilitate the people of the area.

Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor said that Chamba district had witnessed vast development during the last over four years under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur.

Deputy Speaker Dr Hans Raj said the Chief Minister was focusing on development of backward areas. Chief Whip Vikram Jaryal, MLAs Jia Lal Kapoor and Pawan Nayyar were present.

#jai ram thakur