Congress workers continue dharna at Kullu hospital

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 4

Congress workers, accompanied by the activists of various Mahila mandals and Yuvak mandals, continued with their indefinite dharna in front of the Regional Hospital here for the second day today. They are protesting against the failure of the state government to fill the vacant posts of doctors at the hospital.

Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur said it was not his individual fight but the battle of the people of Kullu. “If doctors do not join duty in the Regional Hospital by May 9, they will organise a big agitation and a Kullu bandh on May 10. The two posts of radiologist vacant for the past six months should be filled on priority. There should be at least four gynaecologists and two paediatricians in the hospital”.

He said the government’s claims that free health services were being provided but patients were spending huge amounts on treatment in private medical institutions due to the lack of infrastructure in government institutions. He added that the MLAs of the Banjar, Manali, Lahaul, Anni, Drang and Seraj should also raise the issue of the shortage of doctors in the Kullu hospital, which caters to the medical needs of the people of their areas.

Meanwhile, Kullu Drug Dealers Association president Rishabh Kalia said that the MLA should refrain from making derogatory allegations against medical officers and practitioners. Kalia, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the MLA’s allegations were baseless.