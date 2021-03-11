Countless sacrifices made to attain freedom: Prem Kumar Dhumal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 16

“In August 1947, our country attained freedom from the British rule that ended about 200 years of oppressive foreign rule. On this day, we remember the countless sacrifices made by freedom fighters who laid down their lives to attain freedom for our country”, said Prem Kumar Dhumal, former Chief Minister at Sameerpur while addressing public on the Independence Day.

He said the country would remain indebted and pay tribute to all those people who made supreme sacrifice to uproot British Regime from the country. He said that country had seen massive development in the past 75 years of independence and now country’s soldiers were sacrificing their lives for the security of the country.

Earlier, Dhumal hoisted national flag and children of the village school presented a colourful cultural programme.

#Hamirpur #prem kumar dhumal