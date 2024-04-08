Court takes cognisance of plaint against Una stone crusher owner

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 7

Special court (PMLA) has taken cognizance of ED complaint against the owner of stone crushers in Una and mining officer Una.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Shimla Sub-zonal Office, had filed a Prosecution Complaint on March 12,2024 before the Special Court (PMLA) Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh against Lakhwinder Singh and his associates and Neeraj Kant, Mining Officer, Una as they were involved in the process and activity connected with proceeds of crime obtained through illegal activity involving cheating and causing fraudulent and wrongful loss to the state government exchequer thereby, fraudulently acquiring wrongful gain to themselves through illegal mining in District Una of Himachal Pradesh. The Special Court (PMLA) took cognizance of the complaint on April 05,2024.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Himachal Pradesh Police station Una Sadar, Una (HP) under various sections of IPC, 1860 in the matter of unauthorised mining conducted in Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

ED investigation revealed that Lakhwinder Singh was running three crusher units in the name and style of M/s Lakhwinder Singh in Una District. M/s Lakhwinder Singh deliberately and dishonestly concealed the actual production in the statutory returns required to be filed under the Himachal Pradesh Minor Minerals (Concession) and Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2015.

ED conducted a comprehensive examination of all the areas on which mining was conducted by Lakhwinder Singh in Una, to determine the extent of illegal mining. The expert report by the team highlighted instances of excessive and illegal sand mining, much more than the documented volume in the records of the state government. The state government was cheated and misappropriated to the extent of Rs 79.87 crore, by illegal mining and unreported sale of material without payment of statutory dues.

The ED has passed provisional attachment order for attaching movable and immovable assets of Lakhwinder Singh.

Earlier, ED conducted searches at 13 locations across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh resulting in recovery of incriminating material. Lakhwinder Singh was arrested under the PMLA, 2002.

